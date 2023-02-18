Track & Field’s DMR Teams Break Program Records in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The LSU track and field team took a quick trip to Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational this weekend. The men’s and women’s DMR teams did not disappoint, both finishing with LSU school records on Saturday.

The men’s team was the first to get a shot at the 4000-meter distance-medley relay. The LSU team consisted of senior Ashton Hicks, senior Alex Selles, junior Davis Bove, and senior Parker McBride. The men ran a time of 9:22.83 to finish in 10th place. The time is a new program record, shaving almost nine seconds off of the previous record set in 2017 of 9:31.66. This time also shaves 13 seconds off of last year’s time of 9:45.39 for LSU.

On the women’s side, the team consisting of sophomore Michaela Rose, freshman Ella Onojuvwevwo, junior Lorena Rangel-Batres, and senior Cindy Bourdier also set a program record. Their time of 10:56.41 earned them fourth place and shaved over a second off of the 2017 team’s time of 10:57.61.

Both the men’s and women’s times sit at 13th in the nation currently.

The Tigers will now prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships on February 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark.

