MacNeil Earns Third Gold Medal on Day 3 of SEC's

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil and now two-time individual SEC champion has had the pleasure of stepping up on the podium for two straight days after she won the 100-yard butterfly Thursday during day three of the SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

Her win in the 100-fly marks the third gold medal she’s earned at the SEC meet. The first and second came during Wednesday’s finals in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 50-yard freestyle. After tonight’s winning time, MacNeil becomes the first woman in program history to win three golds in the same SEC meet since Lucy Findlay did it in 1993. MacNeil has a chance to extend her number Saturday when she competes in the 100-yard free and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Her time of 48.99 seconds is the fastest in school history by nearly three seconds. Additionally, the time broke the SEC, SEC meet, and Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium pool record. MacNeil broke the pool mark she set in November during the Art Adamson Invitational.

The LSU women head into day four with 439 points to their name. The score is good enough for fourth place behind Florida (760), Tennessee (483) and Kentucky (452).

Jenna Bridges competed in the ‘C’ final for the 100-fly and finished in 21st place with a time of 53.14. The time ranks ninth in program history for the event. For the men’s 100-fly, Pawel Uryniuk qualified for the ‘C’ final and claimed 21st place with a time of 47.19. During the prelim session, he swam a time of 46.76, which ranks seventh in school history.

In the 200-yard free, LSU sent four representatives to finals, including Brooks Curry, who swam in his second ‘A’ final of the meet. He finished fifth with a time of 1:33.15 – his season best for the event. On the women’s side, Megan Barnes competed in the ‘B’ final and claimed 11th place with a time of 1:45.85.

For the ‘C’ final, Katarina Milutinovich and Reagan Osborne finished in 19th and 22nd, respectively.

On the diving side, LSU competed in the men’s three-meter. Adrian Abadia and Zayne Danielewicz missed the final with a 10th-place and 27th-place finish, respectively.

The 2023 SEC Championships are available to stream on the ESPN app with each prelim and final session being housed on SECN+. Live stats for the meet’s entirety can be found on MeetMobile. Live results on the diving side can be accessed at divemeets.com, which updates after each individual dive.

ORDER OF EVENTS (All Times Central)

Friday, February 17

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals

Saturday, February 18

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals