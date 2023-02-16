LSU Track and Field Set to Host LSU Twilight and Compete in Indiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be staying home for the LSU Twilight meet on Friday, February 17, hosted at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. The Tigers will also be sending the men’s and women’s DMR teams to the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Ind., hosted by Notre Dame on Saturday. There will be no streams for either meet available this weekend.

LSU will have 37 athletes (17 men, 20 women) competing at home on Friday in the LSU Twilight. The meet is set to start at 10:00 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw. The Tigers will begin at 11:30 a.m. when the men’s weight throw begins, which will include junior Luke Witte, freshman Jevan Parara, and senior Claudio Romero. All links pertaining to the LSU Twilight are linked directly below.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Competition Guide

A total of eight athletes (four men, four women) will perform on Saturday at the Alex Wilson Invitational. The only thing the Tigers will compete in will be the men’s and women’s DMR. The women’s till will consist of junior Cindy Bourdier, freshman Ella Onojuvwevwo, junior Lorena Rangel-Batres, and sophomore Michaela Rose. The men’s team will consist of junior Davis Bove, senior Ashton Hicks, senior Parker McBride, and senior Alex Selles. All links pertaining to the Alex Wilson Invitational are linked directly below.

Live Results | Meet Information

After being named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week for the second week in-a-row, junior Favour Ofili will be looking to continue her dominance at the LSU Twilight. Ofili is set to run in the 60 meter a week after setting a personal best with a time of 7.15 seconds. That time sits at fifth on the all-time LSU performance list, only .08 seconds away from Aleia Hobbs’ program record 7.08 seconds. The women’s 60-meter prelims will start at 1:20 p.m. and will also have freshman Brianna Lyston, who is inching closer and closer to joining Ofili in the top-10. The finals will begin at 3:20 p.m.

The DMR teams this weekend will consist of the two new program-record holders for the 800 meter in Rose and Selles. The women’s side will consist of three runners that sit on a top-10 list in the LSU record book (Onojuvwevwo, Rangel-Batres, and Rose), while the men’s side has all four members in at least one top-10 list in the LSU record book.

This is the final weekend before the Tigers head to the SEC Indoor Championships. The championships will be held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track on February 24-25.

Teams Attending

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the LSU Twilight will be Alcorn State, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, SE Louisiana, Tulane, and others.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.