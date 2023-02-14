Garcia Signs With FTC NÖI Labdarúgás Club In Hungary

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger Alesia Garcia signed with the Ferencvárosi Torna Club, a professional club in Hungary, on Tuesday morning.

“I am delighted Alesia has signed a pro contract and will continue her soccer career over in Hungary. She is a player who loves the game and has such a desire to continue playing, “ said LSU head coach Sian Hudson. “Alesia has demonstrated throughout her career that she has the ability to impact every team she has played for and I expect the same as she transitions to the pro game. We wish her the very best and can’t wait to follow along with her career over in Europe.”

Garcia, a native of Aurora, Colorado, will continue her soccer career at the professional level in Budapest with FTC NŐI Labdarúgás. FTC competes in the Női NB I, which is the top league of Hungarian women’s football.

She is the fourth player from the 2022 squad to take their career to the professional level and sixth player under Head Coach Sian Hudson.

FTC won its fifth Hungarian championship title at the end of last season and is looking to defend the team’s title with the addition of Garcia.

Last season, Garcia completed her final season with the Tigers. As a fifth-year senior, she finished the 2022 season with five goals, one assist, 935 minutes on the pitch and 21 appearances. She earned the start in 17 of those appearances.



Her goals came against Pepperdine, San Diego, Southern Miss, Rutgers and Mississippi State. The forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 41 games played in her two seasons with the Tigers from 2021-2022.

Prior to LSU, Garcia played three seasons at New Mexico, where she recorded 54 appearances, 19 goals, 8 assists, 53 shots on goal and 2,882 career minutes played.