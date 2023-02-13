USTFCCCA RANKINGS – February 13, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their fourth list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad dropped three spots to No. 10, while the men dropped one spot to No. 28.

USTFCCCA Rankings

This weekend at the Tyson Invitational, junior Favour Ofili ran personal-best times in the 60 meter (7.15 seconds) and the 200 meter (22.36 seconds). The time of 7.15 seconds is the fifth fastest in LSU history, tying Muna Lee, and the time of 22.36 seconds is the program record, replacing her previous one of 22.46 seconds. The time of 22.36 seconds was a meet record, facility record, African record, nation lead, world lead, and made her the second fastest 200m runner in collegiate history behind Abby Steiner. Both of her times sit in the top-10 in the nation heading into the final meet before the SEC Championships.

Sophomore Michaela Rose finished the weekend with a time of 2:00.18 in the 800 to win the event in a field of 248 runners at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. This time erases her previous school record and is third in collegiate history. So far Rose has ran a personal best in all four meets she has competed in and was even a part of the fifth fastest 4×400-meter relay in LSU history at the Razorback Invitational a few weeks ago. The 800 meter time currently ranks second in the nation.

In shot put, senior John Meyer threw a program-record distance of 66’ 9.75” (20.36m) on his fourth throw of the day in Fayetteville. His new personal-best was followed up by a throw on his sixth attempt that also would’ve been a record-setting distance of 66’ 8.5” (20.33m). His new personal-best sits at fourth in the nation this week.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meter – 22.36

Michaela Rose – No. 2 – 800 Meter – 2:00.18

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 66’ 9.75” (20.36m)

Leah Phillips – No. 5 – 60-meter Hurdles – 8.02

Favour Ofili – No. 6 – 60 Meter – 7.15

Brandon Hicklin – No. 7 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay (Douglas, Ofili, Rose, Sanders) – No. 9 – 3:29.94

2023 LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 34 – January 23

LSU Men – No. 62 – January 23

LSU Women – No. 11 – January 30

LSU Men – No. 25 – January 30

LSU Women – No. 7 – February 6

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 6

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 13

LSU Men – No. 28 – February 13

