Stadium Golf Tour Comes to Tiger Stadium in March

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans and golf enthusiasts will have an opportunity to take part in a unique experience when the Stadium Golf Tour comes to Tiger Stadium on March 16-19.

Tee times are currently on sale to the general public.

The 9-hole course set throughout Tiger Stadium will give fans the chance to experience Death Valley like never before. In addition to the 9-hole course, Stadium Golf Tour offers golf simulators, a putting and chipping challenge, tours of the Lawton Room and the Jeff Boss Locker Room, and much more.

The event is designed for all skill levels and is perfect for families, college students, avid weekend golfers, date nights, and even those who have never picked up a club before.