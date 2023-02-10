BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU baseball players were named Friday to the Preseason Watch List for the Golden Spikes Award, as USA Baseball began the process of identifying the nation’s top amateur player for the 2023 season.

The Tigers appearing on the watch list are junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman Tommy White.

The 2023 preseason list includes 55 athletes from the ranks of high school and college baseball. Moving forward, the Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain the award’s watch list on a rolling basis, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award based on their performances throughout the season.

Ten members of the 2023 Preseason Watch List have been named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists before, including Crews, who also appeared on the 2022 preseason and midseason lists. In addition, 2022 semifinalist White and 2021 semifinalist Skenes are on the preseason list, touting LSU as the only school with three former Golden Spikes Award semifinalists on its roster.

The 2023 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

April 5: Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List announced

May 22: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced and fan voting begins • June 5: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 7: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

June 25: Golden Spikes Award winner announced Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023.

Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.

To stay up to date on the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and Twitter.