Fifteen Football Tigers to SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – Fifteen members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion football team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.
The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball and soccer and is based on grades from the 2022 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.
Running back Josh Williams, wide receiver Evan Francioni and tight end Jack Mashburn all earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor for the third straight year, while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made the list for the second consecutive year.
The following is a list of LSU football players who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name, Major
Brian Balestra, Chemical Engineering
Lane Blue, Construction Management
Jonathan Ferguson, Kinesiology
Evan Francioni, Finance
Kyren Lacy, Sports Administration
Gabe Leonards, Biology
Princeton Malbrue, Sports Administration
Jack Mashburn, Finance
Garrett Nussmeier, Mass Communications
Matt O’Dowd, Mass Communications
GiVanni Peterson, Mechanical Engineering
Slade Roy, Management
Nick Storz, Master of Business Administration
Josh Williams, Marketing
Sloan Wright, Interdisciplinary Studies