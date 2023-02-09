Fifteen Football Tigers to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Fifteen members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion football team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball and soccer and is based on grades from the 2022 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.

Running back Josh Williams, wide receiver Evan Francioni and tight end Jack Mashburn all earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor for the third straight year, while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made the list for the second consecutive year.

The following is a list of LSU football players who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Major

Brian Balestra, Chemical Engineering

Lane Blue, Construction Management

Jonathan Ferguson, Kinesiology

Evan Francioni, Finance

Kyren Lacy, Sports Administration

Gabe Leonards, Biology

Princeton Malbrue, Sports Administration

Jack Mashburn, Finance

Garrett Nussmeier, Mass Communications

Matt O’Dowd, Mass Communications

GiVanni Peterson, Mechanical Engineering

Slade Roy, Management

Nick Storz, Master of Business Administration

Josh Williams, Marketing

Sloan Wright, Interdisciplinary Studies