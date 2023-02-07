Morris and Reese Named on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese were both included on Tuesday’s Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team that includes 30 of the top players from around the country.

Morris and Reese have led LSU to its best start in program history as the Tigers sit at 23-0 as one of two remaining unbeaten teams. No. 1 South Carolina is the nation’s other undefeated team, and the Tigers and Gamecocks are set to meet on Sunday in Columbia at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Sunday’s game will mark the eighth matchup, and first since 1993, in SEC Women’s Basketball history between two team ranked inside the AP Top Three. The lower ranked team has win five of the first seven matchups.

Morris, in her second season at LSU, has settled in nicely to her new role as the team’s point guard. On the Nancy Lieberman Award Midseason Watchlist as one of the nations’s top point guards, Morris has directed an LSU offense that ranks No. 2 in the country with 86.7 points per game.

The Beaumont, Texas native Morris is averaging 14.0 points and 4.5 assists per game. She has currently scored 15+ points in four straight games, including a career-high 32 points last Monday in LSU’s win over Tennessee. She also has two games this season with 10+ assists, proving to be a dual threat with the ability to dish it off to an open teammate or score herself.

Reese has been one of the most dominant players this year in college basketball. In 23 games, Reese has 23 double-doubles, an LSU record for consecutive double-doubles. It is also a SEC record for the most double-doubles ever to begin a season. Reese is averaging 23.5 points and 15.8 rebounds on the year.

The Baltimore, Maryland native Reese has three games in which she has notched at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game, most recently scoring 26 points and grabbing 22 rebounds Sunday at Texas A&M. She also set the LSU record earlier this year with 28 rebounds in a game when LSU played Texas A&M in Baton Rouge in early January.

Reese also leads the team with 43 steals and 32 blocks and is No. 2 on the team with 54 assists.

The list will be trimmed to 10 on March 8 to name the semifinalists and then the finalists will be announced on March 20. The Naismith Player of the Year winner will be named on March 29.