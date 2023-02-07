BATON ROUGE, La. – For the ninth consecutive year, all of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live via television or online as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2023 season.

See the 2023 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2023 LSU Baseball Schedule

LSU is scheduled to make 12 network TV appearances during the regular season – seven on the SEC Network, three on ESPN2, one on ESPNU and one on the Longhorn Network.

In addition, 39 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

Two LSU games will appear on ESPN+, the online subscription-based network, and the Tigers’ games in the Karbach Round Rock Classic February 24-26 will be streamed on D1Baseball.com, which is also a subscription-based service.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or online platform.