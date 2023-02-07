Distance Runner Trenton Sandler Signs With the LSU T&F Program

BATON ROUGE, La. – Distance runner Trenton Sandler signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced.

Sandler, a product of Leawood, Kansas, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.

“Trenton’s talent will contribute to our team’s success in middle-distance events,” Shaver said. “We look forward to him joining us in the fall.”

At the Kansas State Track & Field Championships on May 28, 2022, Sandler finished third in the 800 meter with a time of 1:58.03, earning him All-State honors. He holds a personal-best time of 1:55.11 in the 800 meter which he posted at the Shawnee Mission North Relays on May 6, 2022.

Sandler has also clocked a time of 4:20 in the 1600 meter this indoor season.

