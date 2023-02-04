HOUSTON – The LSU men’s tennis team (3-1) defeated Rice University (3-4) by a score of 4-2 and Prairie View A&M University (0-7) by a score of 7-0 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday.

Rice Match

In doubles play, No. 20 duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic faced Wes Barnett and Trinity Grear, winning the match 6-4 in the No. 1 spot. Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe went against Kabeer Kapasi and Yasha Zemel on court No. 3, falling to the Owls 3-6. Tiger duo Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard opposed Campbell Salmon and Eduardo Morais on court No. 2. The pair clinched the doubles point for LSU 6-3.

In singles play, Hotard competed against Barnett on court No. 4. The Tiger fought hard but fell in straight sets 2-6, 4-6. Barnett’s win evened the score to 1-1.

At the No. 5 spot, Stoupe faced Kapasi. The Owl took set one 6-2 before going on to secure the match 6-3 in the second set and placing Rice in the lead 2-1.

On court No. 2, Latinovic opposed Grear, taking set one 7-5. In the second set, the Tiger took the match 6-3 and once again evened the score to 2-2.

No. 18 Hohmann competed against Zemel. The first set was a back-and-forth battle with Hohmann winning the set 7-6(7). The Tiger went on to win the match 6-4 in the second set, placing LSU in the lead 3-2.

At the No. 6 spot, Julien Penzlin faced Salmon. Set one was a battle, with Penzlin winning the match 7-6(5). The Owl went on to take set two 6-3, evening the match. In the third set, Penzlin won 6-3, securing the victory for LSU 4-2.

Dong opposed Emir Sendogan in the No. 3 spot. The Tiger dropped set one 4-6 before evening the match 6-4 in the second set. The Owl was in the lead 6-5 before the match went unfinished.

Prairie View A&M Match

In doubles play, Hotard and Ben Koch paired up for the first time this season. The Tigers opposed Jadyn Boone and Caleb Eaton, winning the match 6-1. No. 20 duo Latinovic and Watson faced Jorge Juarez and Diego Hatem Arias, securing the doubles point for LSU 6-1. Stoupe and Will Cubitt took the court for the first time together this season to compete against Juan Malham and Jorge Menendez Gonzalez. The Tigers were in the lead 5-2 before the match went unfinished.

The Tigers entered singles play in the lead 1-0. Latinovic competed in the No. 1 spot against Juarez, winning the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. LSU’s lead advanced to 2-0.

On court No. 2, Hotard faced Malham, taking set one 6-1 before going on to secure the match 6-1 in the second set. The Tiger extended the lead 3-0.

Stoupe competed on court three against Arias. The Tiger made quick work of the match, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The score advanced to 4-0.

Benjamin Ambrosio faced Eaton in the No. 4 spot, securing the win 6-2, 6-0. LSU’s lead extended to 5-0.

In the No. 5 spot, Watson opposed Gonzalez, making quick work of the match 6-2, 6-0 and pushing the score to 6-0.

Koch competed against Boone on court No. 6, winning the match 6-0, 6-1. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 7-0.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to host Tulane for the season home opener on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

LSU 4, Rice 2

Singles competition

#18 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Yasha Zemel (RICE) 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Trinity Grear (RICE) 7-5, 6-3 Emir Sendogan (RICE) vs. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-5, unfinished Wes Barnett (RICE) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 Kabeer Kapasi (RICE) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Campbell Salmon (RICE) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3

Doubles competition

# 20 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Wes Barnett/Trinity Grear (RICE) 6-4 Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Campbell Salmon/Eduardo Morais (RICE) 6-3 Kabeer Kapasi/Yasha Zemel (RICE) def. Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 2-1

Rice 3-4

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,5,2,1,6)

LSU 7, Prairie View A&M 0

Singles competition

1.Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Jorge Juarez (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-1

Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Juan Malham (PVAMU) 6-1, 6-1 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Diego Hatem Arias (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-0 Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Caleb Eaton (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-0 Nick Watson (LSU) def. Jorge Menendez Gonzalez (PVAMU) 6-2, 6-0 Ben Koch (LSU) def. Jaydn Boone (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

# 20 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Jorge Juarez/Diego Hatem Arias (PVAMU) 6-1 Welsh Hotard/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Jadyn Boone/Caleb Eaton (PVAMU) 6-1 George Stoupe/Will Cubitt (LSU) v. Juan Malham/Jorge Menendez Gonzalez (PVAMU) 5-2 (Unfinished)

Match Notes:

LSU 3-1

Prairie View 0-7