BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team will travel to Houston, Texas to face Rice University at 11:00 a.m. CT and Prairie View at 3:00 p.m. CT in a double header match on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.
LSU is coming off of ITA Kick-Off Weekend where the Tigers went 1-1. Falling to No. 15 Georgia 4-1 before defeating the University of Miami 4-3.
Scouting the Owls
Rice enters the match with a 3-3 record and is currently on a two match win streak. The Owls have most recently defeated Air Force and Denver. The Tigers boast a 13-5 record against Rice and currently hold a three match win streak over the Owls.
Scouting the Panthers
Prairie View is currently on a six match losing streak with a record of 0-6 entering Saturday. The Panthers recently faced Texas A&M Corpus Christi and UT Arlington, dropping both matches. This will be the first matchup between LSU and Prairie View on the courts.
