Bayou Traditions Named Official Collective of LSU Athletics Through Historic Partnership

Bayou Traditions, a Baton Rouge-based collective launched today to empower Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes, has been named the official collective of LSU Athletics, after entering into a historic partnership through LSU Sports Properties.

This first-of-its-kind partnership allows Bayou Traditions to capitalize on LSU’s brand and marketing assets to maximize NIL branding, education, and opportunities for student-athletes. The partnership – negotiated by Playfly Sports, LSU’s multimedia rights holder – also makes Bayou Traditions the presenting partner of LSU GOLD, the department’s in-depth digital content platform providing unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers for thousands of fans across the globe.

“Bayou Traditions is a new way LSU fans can support the success of our championship athletics programs and our elite student-athletes in the NIL era,” Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Just as Tiger fans’ philanthropic support of TAF continues to provide student-athletes with a world class experience, their additional support of Bayou Traditions will help us empower our student-athletes to build their brands, support their families, and give back to their communities.”

“We are thrilled about this historic partnership, because it will both enable our student-athletes to enjoy success during their collegiate careers and also set them up for greater success when their careers are finished. It also provides the best fans in college sports the opportunity to get involved and help keep LSU at the forefront of NIL.”

Bayou Traditions will enable fans to contribute to the NIL efforts of LSU student-athletes through a number of offerings, including one-time and monthly-contributions. Each level of support will unlock additional benefits for fans. As the title sponsor of LSU GOLD, Bayou Traditions will help educate student-athletes on brand building through a platform consumed by an engaged, loyal, and passionate audience.

“LSU’s fanbase is unrivaled in passion and pride, and we are excited to partner with Bayou Traditions to help them channel that support into NIL success for student-athletes,” said Garrett Altier, Director of Sales for LSU Sports Properties. “Through this one-of-a-kind partnership and by leveraging the power of the LSU GOLD platform, we can combine the reach of the LSU brand with the resources developed by Bayou Traditions to truly elevate the brands of our student-athletes.”

The Tiger Athletic Foundation will continue to be the sole philanthropic arm in support of LSU athletics, providing athletic and educational opportunities to enhance the holistic student-athlete experience. These foundational needs include scholarships, facilities, sport specific, and all-encompassing operational support. For more information on how you can support LSU student-athletes through TAF, visit www.lsutaf.org.

About LSU Sports Properties

LSU Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for LSU Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the LSU Sports Properties team connects brands to LSU’s passionate fanbase. Through broadcast, on-site, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties’ fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the LSU Sports Properties team by visiting www.playfly.com/properties.

About Bayou Traditions

Bayou Traditions is a collective supporting Name, Image, & Likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes. For more information on how you can support student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, visit www.BayouTraditionsCollective.com.

About LSU GOLD

LSU GOLD is an on-demand content streaming service offering unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers year-round, including behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more. GOLD is available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. To sign up for a free seven-day trial of LSU GOLD, visit http://lsu.gold/register