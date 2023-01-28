BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2.

Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.

Individual-game tickets will be available in the bleachers or in the Standing Room Only areas of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Prices range from $10 to $18 depending upon the game and seat location. Youth tickets (ages 3-12) are $5 for non-conference games and $7 for SEC games.

Also on sale will be individual-game parking passes, which are $10 for mid-week games and $15 for all weekend and SEC games.

Loge Boxes, which are reserved four-person table tops located on the concourse, will return for the 2023 season. Loge Boxes range from $300 for non-conference weekend games to $500 for SEC games to $600 for Games 2 and 3 of the Tennessee series.

Loge Boxes include four reserved table top tickets and a parking pass along with the option to purchase food from a catered menu (weekend games only). Find information about purchasing loge boxes here: 2023 Baseball Loge Box Request List Form

Group tickets for groups of 15 are available at a discounted rate, based on availability. Group tickets may be requested by filling out the form at Group Tickets and a member of the ticket sales and services staff will respond with information about availability.

Information about the following games may also be found on the Group Tickets page: