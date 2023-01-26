BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through Gate 1 on the right field side of the stadium beginning approximately 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.