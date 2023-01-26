LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Baskerville, Jenkins to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

by Michael Bonnette
Rosters +0
Baskerville, Jenkins to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville and wide receiver Jaray Jenkins will make one final appearance in a college football game on Saturday as the former Tiger standouts will take part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Kickoff for all-star game is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the Rose Bowl. The NFL Network will televise the contest.

Baskerville and Jenkins, representing the National Team, will be coached by Eddie George. Baskerville will wear No. 52 on Saturday, while Jenkins will wear No. 11.

The duo recently wrapped up their career with the Tigers, helping LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title.

Baskerville led LSU in tackles in 2022 with 89, which included a season-high 15 against Tennessee. He had 11 tackles in a win over Florida and nine against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Baskerville tallied 259 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and three sacks during his five years with the Tigers.

Jenkins led all LSU receivers in touchdowns with six in 2022. He caught 27 passes for 404 yards. In his four years at LSU, Jenkins caught 89 passes for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jenkins graduated in December.

Past LSU participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl include John Battle (2019), Russell Gage (2018), Frank Herron (2018), Reid Ferguson (2016), Kadron Boone (2014), and J.C. Copeland (2014).

Related Stories

Super Bowl on the Line for Five Former Tigers

Super Bowl on the Line for Five Former Tigers

Gallery: Football Team Run

Gallery: Football Team Run

LSU to Open 2027 Season Against Houston at NRG Stadium

LSU to Open 2027 Season Against Houston at NRG Stadium