LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings

+0
Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings.

The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average. 

LSU has an average of 196.988 after four meets with a season high score of 197.450 against top-ranked Oklahoma.

The Tigers rank eighth overall and fifth on vault, seventh on bars, eighteenth on beam and sixteenth on floor.

Road To National Week Three Rankings (1/23/2023)

Rank Name AVG.
1 Oklahoma 197.817
2 Florida 197.633
3 Michigan 197.500
4 Utah 197.433
5 Auburn 197.350
6 UCLA 197.342
7 California 197.133
8 LSU 196.988
9 Denver 196.950
10 Kentucky 196.758
11 Ohio State 196.750
12 Michigan State 196.717
13 Alabama 196.650
14 Missouri 196.642
15 Iowa 196.567
16 Oregon State 196.500
17 Georgia 196.431
18 Minnesota 196.208
19 Illinois 196.192
20 North Carolina State 196.183
21 Southern Utah 196.169
22 Stanford 196.167
23 Arkansas 196.142
24 Arizona State 196.067
25 Washington 195.950

 

Related Stories

Gallery: Gymnastics vs Missouri

Gallery: Gymnastics vs Missouri

No. 9 Gymnastics Earns First Victory Of Season On Friday Night

No. 9 Gymnastics Earns First Victory Of Season On Friday Night

Inside LSU Sports - Episode 3 (2023)

Inside LSU Sports - Episode 3 (2023)