Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings.
The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.
LSU has an average of 196.988 after four meets with a season high score of 197.450 against top-ranked Oklahoma.
The Tigers rank eighth overall and fifth on vault, seventh on bars, eighteenth on beam and sixteenth on floor.
Road To National Week Three Rankings (1/23/2023)
|Rank
|Name
|AVG.
|1
|Oklahoma
|197.817
|2
|Florida
|197.633
|3
|Michigan
|197.500
|4
|Utah
|197.433
|5
|Auburn
|197.350
|6
|UCLA
|197.342
|7
|California
|197.133
|8
|LSU
|196.988
|9
|Denver
|196.950
|10
|Kentucky
|196.758
|11
|Ohio State
|196.750
|12
|Michigan State
|196.717
|13
|Alabama
|196.650
|14
|Missouri
|196.642
|15
|Iowa
|196.567
|16
|Oregon State
|196.500
|17
|Georgia
|196.431
|18
|Minnesota
|196.208
|19
|Illinois
|196.192
|20
|North Carolina State
|196.183
|21
|Southern Utah
|196.169
|22
|Stanford
|196.167
|23
|Arkansas
|196.142
|24
|Arizona State
|196.067
|25
|Washington
|195.950