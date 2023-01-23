Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings.



The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.

LSU has an average of 196.988 after four meets with a season high score of 197.450 against top-ranked Oklahoma.



The Tigers rank eighth overall and fifth on vault, seventh on bars, eighteenth on beam and sixteenth on floor.

Road To National Week Three Rankings (1/23/2023)