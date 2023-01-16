Tigers Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn.

It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start for the Tigers. They are off to their best start in program history and 18 wins in a row is also a program record.

The last time LSU was ranked as high as No. 3 the latter of the 2005-06 season. The top three now features the three remaining undefeated teams in South Carolina, Ohio State and LSU.

LSU will host Arkansas on Thursday on the SEC Network before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face off against Alabama in another SEC Network game.

Angel Reese will have a chance at history today. She has recorded 18 double-doubles in as many games to start her LSU career. That is a SEC record for the most double-doubles to begin a season. Throughout LSU’s next two games, Reese can tie and break Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record for consecutive double-doubles (19) regardless of when it happened in a season. Fowles set her record through the middle part of the 2006-07 season.

AP Poll – January 16, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (18-0) Southeastern Women – vs Missouri W 81-50 700 (28) 2 Ohio State (18-0) Big Ten Women 1 @ Nebraska W 76-67 670 3 LSU (18-0) Southeastern Women 2 vs Auburn W 84-54 604 4 Stanford (17-2) Pacific 12 Women 2 @ USC L 55-46 601 5 UConn (15-2) Big East Women 1 vs Georgetown W 65-50 600 6 Indiana (16-1) Big Ten Women – vs Wisconsin W 93-56 586 7 Notre Dame (14-2) Atlantic Coast Women – @ Syracuse W 72-56 546 8 Utah (15-1) Pacific 12 Women 2 vs Arizona W 80-79 477 9 UCLA (15-3) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs California W 87-70 428 10 Iowa (14-4) Big Ten Women 2 vs Penn State W 108-67 414 11 Maryland (14-4) Big Ten Women 2 vs Rutgers W 80-56 413 12 Virginia Tech (14-3) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Louisville W 81-79 391 13 Duke (16-1) Atlantic Coast Women 3 @ Georgia Tech W 65-47 361 14 Michigan (15-3) Big Ten Women 3 vs Michigan State W 70-55 341 15 Oklahoma (14-2) Big 12 Women 4 vs Kansas W 80-74 304 16 Gonzaga (17-2) West Coast Women 4 @ Portland W 73-66 249 17 North Carolina (12-5) Atlantic Coast Women 5 vs North Carolina State W 56-47 237 18 Iowa State (11-4) Big 12 Women 3 @ Texas L 68-53 205 19 Arizona (14-4) Pacific 12 Women 5 @ Utah L 80-79 185 20 North Carolina State (13-5) Atlantic Coast Women 9 @ North Carolina L 56-47 139 21 Illinois (15-3) Big Ten Women 3 @ Minnesota W 70-57 120 22 Villanova (16-3) Big East Women 3 vs St. John’s W 64-61 94 23 Oregon (13-5) Pacific 12 Women 2 vs Washington State L 85-84 75 24 Colorado (14-3) Pacific 12 Women – vs Arizona W 72-65 65 25 Texas (13-5) Big 12 Women – vs Iowa State W 68-53 62

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami (FL) 23, Florida State 23, Tennessee 19, USC 7, Louisville 4, Creighton 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2