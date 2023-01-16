BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.

The service projects are especially fulfilling the for the student-athletes, who are reminded of the power of their LSU brand and how impactful they can be in the local community.

Monday’s activities were organized both by Tiger Life and by LSU’s Black Student-Athlete Association. Service projects in which the Tigers participated included: