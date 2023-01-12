Campbell, Perkins Among FWAA Freshman All-Americans
BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins Jr. have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday.
The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and beating Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Campbell started 13 games at left tackle and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the school record for rushing touchdowns with 39. A native of Monroe, Campbell played a total of 973 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks all season. He was whistled for just one penalty on his way to becoming the first true freshmen in school history to start at left tackle for the duration of a season.
Perkins, a New Orleans native, wasted little time in making his impact felt on the Tiger defense as he was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Alabama and Arkansas. He earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Arkansas and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.
Perkins capped his rookie season leading the Tigers in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13.0) and quarterback pressures (14). He finished third on the team in total tackles with 72.
Since the FWAA established a Freshman All-America team in 2001, LSU has had 15 players earn the honor. Last year, defensive tackle Maason Smith represented LSU on the FWAA Freshman All-America team.
LSU’s All-Time List of FWAA Freshman All-Americas (since 2001)
2022 – OL Will Campbell; LB Harold Perkins Jr.
2021 – DL Maason Smith
2020 – WR Kayshon Boutte; DB Eli Ricks
2019 – DB Derek Stingley Jr.
2017 – DB Greedy Williams
2015 – OL Will Clapp
2014 – AP Leonard Fournette
2011 – P Brad Wing
2010 – DB Tyrann Mathieu
2006 – OL Ciron Black
2003 – RB Justin Vincent; DB LaRon Landry
2002 – OL Andrew Whitworth