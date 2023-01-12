Campbell, Perkins Among FWAA Freshman All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins Jr. have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday.

The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and beating Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Campbell started 13 games at left tackle and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the school record for rushing touchdowns with 39. A native of Monroe, Campbell played a total of 973 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks all season. He was whistled for just one penalty on his way to becoming the first true freshmen in school history to start at left tackle for the duration of a season.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, wasted little time in making his impact felt on the Tiger defense as he was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Alabama and Arkansas. He earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Arkansas and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

Perkins capped his rookie season leading the Tigers in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13.0) and quarterback pressures (14). He finished third on the team in total tackles with 72.

Since the FWAA established a Freshman All-America team in 2001, LSU has had 15 players earn the honor. Last year, defensive tackle Maason Smith represented LSU on the FWAA Freshman All-America team.

LSU’s All-Time List of FWAA Freshman All-Americas (since 2001)

2022 – OL Will Campbell; LB Harold Perkins Jr.

2021 – DL Maason Smith

2020 – WR Kayshon Boutte; DB Eli Ricks

2019 – DB Derek Stingley Jr.

2017 – DB Greedy Williams

2015 – OL Will Clapp

2014 – AP Leonard Fournette

2011 – P Brad Wing

2010 – DB Tyrann Mathieu

2006 – OL Ciron Black

2003 – RB Justin Vincent; DB LaRon Landry

2002 – OL Andrew Whitworth