LSU Women Victorious in Senior Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving squad closed out the 2022-23 home meet schedule Saturday with a 180.5-119.5 victory against Florida State inside the LSU Natatorium.

The LSU men fell to the Seminoles with a final score of 120-180.

The Tigers started the meet strong with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:39.62. The relay team of Maggie MacNeil, Hannah Womer, Hannah Bellina and Katarina Milutinovich took first place in the event.

In the distance events, Jolee Liles came out victorious in the 1000-yard free with a time of 10:01.87, while Jenna Bridges won the 500-yard free with a time of 4:59.27. For the early speed events, LSU won both 200-yard free events and the 100-yard back. Megan Barnes and Andrew Garon finished the 200-free with respective times of 1:49.56 and 1:37.88.

Freshman Ella Varga placed first in the 100-back with a time of 55.30. Varga also claimed first place in the 200-back with a time of 1:57.40.

Before the first diving break, both MacNeil and Brooks Curry took first place in the 50-yard free with respective times of 22.17 and 19.57. Following it, Curry also won the 100-yard free with a time of 43.61 and Milutinovich took first place with a time of 50.79.

On the tail end of the meet, LSU picked up five additional wins in the 500-yard free, 100-yard fly, 200-yard IM and both 400-yard free relays.

Bridges won the 500-free with a time of 4:59.27. MacNeil claimed first in the 100-fly with a time of 52.01. Hannah Womer came out victorious in the 200-IM with a time of 2:02.61.

In winning both 400-yard free relays, the LSU men broke an LSU Natatorium pool record with a time of 2:54.76.

For the divers, Chiara Pellacani and Zayne Danielewicz both nabbed a win. On three-meter, Pellacani finished with a score of 353.33. Danielewicz claimed first on the one-meter springboard, finishing with a score of 344.40. Carson Paul, on the same event, finished right behind Danielewicz with a score of 325.20.

On the women’s one-meter and men’s three-meter, three Tigers finished in the top three.

The Tigers’ next competition is when they travel to Texas A&M for the final dual meet of the season. After concluding the competition in Bryan-College Station, LSU will prepare for a return trip, as the 2023 SEC Championships will be held there too.