Football

Football Adds Seven Transfers to 2023 Roster

by Michael Bonnette
In Progress: Signing Class Wednesday Recap +0
Football Adds Seven Transfers to 2023 Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday.

LSU’s roster additions feature two of the nation’s top high school prospects for the Class of 2022 in wide receiver Aaron Anderson (Alabama) and cornerback Denver Harris (Texas A&M). The Tigers also added one of the top cornerbacks in FCS football over the past two years in Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana).

On the defensive line, LSU signed Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia), Jalen Lee (Florida), Paris Shand (Arizona) and Bradyn Swinson (Oregon).

The group of transfers includes one senior, four juniors, a sophomore and a redshirt freshman.

“We are excited to welcome these seven outstanding football players to our team,” Kelly said. “This group helps fill some immediate needs for our team, especially on the defensive line. Our staff did a great job of vetting each of these players to make sure they fit our program, not only from an ability standpoint, but more importantly, ensuring they are high character young men who are committed to academics.

“It’s important that when you add transfers to your roster, they have the traits we are looking for as we continue our mission to Graduate Champions. Along with the outstanding group of freshmen we signed on Wednesday, we feel with this group of young men will significantly improve our roster for the present and the future of LSU football.”

Full Bio
Zy Alexander

Zy Alexander

Cornerback
  • 6'3''
  • 185
  • Junior
Full Bio
Aaron Anderson

Aaron Anderson

Wide Receiver
  • 5'9''
  • 185
  • Redshirt Freshman
Full Bio
Denver Harris

Denver Harris

Cornerback
  • 6'1''
  • 175
  • Sophomore
Full Bio
Jordan Jefferson

Jordan Jefferson

Defensive Tackle
  • 6'4''
  • 305
  • Senior
Full Bio
Jalen Lee

Jalen Lee

Defensive Tackle
  • 6'2''
  • 308
  • Junior
Full Bio
Paris Shand

Paris Shand

Defensive Tackle
  • 6'5''
  • 290
  • Junior
Full Bio
Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson

Defensive End
  • 6'4''
  • 233
  • Junior

