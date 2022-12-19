LSU Gold
LSU Climbs To No. 10 In Women’s AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed into the AP Top-10 for the first time this season on Monday at No. 10 after the Tigers had three dominating wins over the past week.

This is the second straight year that LSU has climbed into the AP Top-10 as Coach Mulkey continues to lead the program back to national relevance. The Tigers climbed as high as No. 6 last year during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU reached the AP Top-10 in two straight years was in 2006-07 when LSU climbed as high as No. 5 and 2007-08 where LSU’s best ranking was also No. 5.

The Tigers have been led by one of the most talented players in the country in Angel Reese. After putting on a showcase in the Tigers’ three games last week and dominating the court with historical performances, Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday.

LSU is off for the holidays and when it comes back from the break it will be time for conference play to begin. The Tigers will open SEC play on December 29 on ESPN at Arkansas who is also undefeated and was No. 17 in Monday’s AP Poll. It will be the Tigers’ first matchup against a ranked opponent this season.

AP Poll – December 19, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (11-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Charleston Southern W 87-23 700 (28)
2 Stanford (11-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs Tennessee W 77-70 672
3 Ohio State (11-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Albany W 82-57 627
4 Indiana (11-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Morehead State W 87-24 619
5 Notre Dame (9-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 @ Virginia Tech W 63-52 594
6 North Carolina (9-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs USC Upstate W 89-47 529
7 North Carolina State (11-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Clemson W 77-59 514
8 Virginia Tech (10-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs Notre Dame L 63-52 481
9 UConn (8-2)

Big East Women

 vs Florida State W 85-77 470
10 LSU (11-0)

Southeastern Women

 1 vs Oregon State W 87-55 422
11 UCLA (11-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Cal State Bakersfield W 75-47 420
12 Utah (10-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs UC Riverside W 92-45 372
13 Iowa (9-3)

Big Ten Women

 1 vs Northern Iowa W 88-74 370
14 Iowa State (8-2)

Big 12 Women

 vs Villanova W 74-62 341
15 Maryland (9-3)

Big Ten Women

 vs UConn W 85-78 296
16 Oregon (9-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs Charleston W 97-33 280
17 Arkansas (13-0)

Southeastern Women

 4 @ Creighton W 83-75 256
18 Arizona (9-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 vs Baylor W 75-54 217
19 Michigan (10-1)

Big Ten Women

 vs Appalachian State W 77-49 210
20 Kansas (10-0)

Big 12 Women

 2 vs Tulsa W 81-62 187
21 Creighton (8-2)

Big East Women

 5 vs Arkansas L 83-75 133
22 Gonzaga (10-2)

West Coast Women

 1 vs BYU W 67-58 114
23 Oklahoma (9-1)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Southern University W 76-50 86
24 Baylor (8-3)

Big 12 Women

 6 vs Arizona L 75-54 67
25 St. John’s (11-0)

Big East Women

 vs Providence W 63-55 27

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2

