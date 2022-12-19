LSU Climbs To No. 10 In Women’s AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed into the AP Top-10 for the first time this season on Monday at No. 10 after the Tigers had three dominating wins over the past week.
This is the second straight year that LSU has climbed into the AP Top-10 as Coach Mulkey continues to lead the program back to national relevance. The Tigers climbed as high as No. 6 last year during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU reached the AP Top-10 in two straight years was in 2006-07 when LSU climbed as high as No. 5 and 2007-08 where LSU’s best ranking was also No. 5.
The Tigers have been led by one of the most talented players in the country in Angel Reese. After putting on a showcase in the Tigers’ three games last week and dominating the court with historical performances, Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday.
LSU is off for the holidays and when it comes back from the break it will be time for conference play to begin. The Tigers will open SEC play on December 29 on ESPN at Arkansas who is also undefeated and was No. 17 in Monday’s AP Poll. It will be the Tigers’ first matchup against a ranked opponent this season.
AP Poll – December 19, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (11-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Charleston Southern W 87-23
|700 (28)
|2
|Stanford (11-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs Tennessee W 77-70
|672
|3
|Ohio State (11-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Albany W 82-57
|627
|4
|Indiana (11-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Morehead State W 87-24
|619
|5
|Notre Dame (9-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|@ Virginia Tech W 63-52
|594
|6
|North Carolina (9-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs USC Upstate W 89-47
|529
|7
|North Carolina State (11-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Clemson W 77-59
|514
|8
|Virginia Tech (10-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs Notre Dame L 63-52
|481
|9
|UConn (8-2)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Florida State W 85-77
|470
|10
|LSU (11-0)
Southeastern Women
|1
|vs Oregon State W 87-55
|422
|11
|UCLA (11-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Cal State Bakersfield W 75-47
|420
|12
|Utah (10-0)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs UC Riverside W 92-45
|372
|13
|Iowa (9-3)
Big Ten Women
|1
|vs Northern Iowa W 88-74
|370
|14
|Iowa State (8-2)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Villanova W 74-62
|341
|15
|Maryland (9-3)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs UConn W 85-78
|296
|16
|Oregon (9-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs Charleston W 97-33
|280
|17
|Arkansas (13-0)
Southeastern Women
|4
|@ Creighton W 83-75
|256
|18
|Arizona (9-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs Baylor W 75-54
|217
|19
|Michigan (10-1)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Appalachian State W 77-49
|210
|20
|Kansas (10-0)
Big 12 Women
|2
|vs Tulsa W 81-62
|187
|21
|Creighton (8-2)
Big East Women
|5
|vs Arkansas L 83-75
|133
|22
|Gonzaga (10-2)
West Coast Women
|1
|vs BYU W 67-58
|114
|23
|Oklahoma (9-1)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Southern University W 76-50
|86
|24
|Baylor (8-3)
Big 12 Women
|6
|vs Arizona L 75-54
|67
|25
|St. John’s (11-0)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Providence W 63-55
|27
Others receiving votes:
Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2