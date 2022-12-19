LSU Climbs To No. 10 In Women’s AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed into the AP Top-10 for the first time this season on Monday at No. 10 after the Tigers had three dominating wins over the past week.

This is the second straight year that LSU has climbed into the AP Top-10 as Coach Mulkey continues to lead the program back to national relevance. The Tigers climbed as high as No. 6 last year during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU reached the AP Top-10 in two straight years was in 2006-07 when LSU climbed as high as No. 5 and 2007-08 where LSU’s best ranking was also No. 5.

The Tigers have been led by one of the most talented players in the country in Angel Reese. After putting on a showcase in the Tigers’ three games last week and dominating the court with historical performances, Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday.

LSU is off for the holidays and when it comes back from the break it will be time for conference play to begin. The Tigers will open SEC play on December 29 on ESPN at Arkansas who is also undefeated and was No. 17 in Monday’s AP Poll. It will be the Tigers’ first matchup against a ranked opponent this season.

AP Poll – December 19, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (11-0) Southeastern Women – vs Charleston Southern W 87-23 700 (28) 2 Stanford (11-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs Tennessee W 77-70 672 3 Ohio State (11-0) Big Ten Women – vs Albany W 82-57 627 4 Indiana (11-0) Big Ten Women – vs Morehead State W 87-24 619 5 Notre Dame (9-1) Atlantic Coast Women – @ Virginia Tech W 63-52 594 6 North Carolina (9-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs USC Upstate W 89-47 529 7 North Carolina State (11-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Clemson W 77-59 514 8 Virginia Tech (10-1) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs Notre Dame L 63-52 481 9 UConn (8-2) Big East Women – vs Florida State W 85-77 470 10 LSU (11-0) Southeastern Women 1 vs Oregon State W 87-55 422 11 UCLA (11-1) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Cal State Bakersfield W 75-47 420 12 Utah (10-0) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs UC Riverside W 92-45 372 13 Iowa (9-3) Big Ten Women 1 vs Northern Iowa W 88-74 370 14 Iowa State (8-2) Big 12 Women – vs Villanova W 74-62 341 15 Maryland (9-3) Big Ten Women – vs UConn W 85-78 296 16 Oregon (9-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs Charleston W 97-33 280 17 Arkansas (13-0) Southeastern Women 4 @ Creighton W 83-75 256 18 Arizona (9-1) Pacific 12 Women 2 vs Baylor W 75-54 217 19 Michigan (10-1) Big Ten Women – vs Appalachian State W 77-49 210 20 Kansas (10-0) Big 12 Women 2 vs Tulsa W 81-62 187 21 Creighton (8-2) Big East Women 5 vs Arkansas L 83-75 133 22 Gonzaga (10-2) West Coast Women 1 vs BYU W 67-58 114 23 Oklahoma (9-1) Big 12 Women 1 vs Southern University W 76-50 86 24 Baylor (8-3) Big 12 Women 6 vs Arizona L 75-54 67 25 St. John’s (11-0) Big East Women – vs Providence W 63-55 27

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2