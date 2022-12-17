Williams and Wire Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Two members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion team earned their college degrees on Friday as graduation ceremonies for the fall were held on the LSU campus.

Running back Josh Williams and offensive tackle Cam Wire both received their college diplomas on Friday. Williams graduated with a degree in marketing, while Wire’s degree came in sports administration.

Former Tiger Jarell Cherry also graduated as he completed his course work in sports administration.

Williams, LSU’s starting running back in six games this year, is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Williams, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has been admitted to the Flores MBA Program at LSU.

On the field in 2022, Williams led all LSU running backs in rushing yards with 532 and six touchdowns. He added 21 receptions for 132 yards for the 9-4 Tigers. He was recently named the recipient for the Percy E. Roberts Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the 2022 season.

Williams rushed for 100 yards in a game twice in 2022, including a career-best 118 yards and a TD in LSU’s win over Arkansas in November. He also ran for 106 yards in LSU’s road win over Florida.

Wire appeared in four games in 2022, starting the season-opener at right tackle. He finished his LSU career playing in 28 games with 11 starts.

Cherry appeared in 11 games during his LSU career, which concluded in 2021.

All three were members of LSU’s 2019 national championship team.