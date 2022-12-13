Statements from LSU and Brian Kelly on Mike Leach

Statement from LSU on Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

“Mike Leach transformed college football forever. He was an innovator and a visionary whose authenticity and love for the game helped elevate the sport. He made an immeasurable impact on countless coaches, student-athletes, and fans. We celebrate his legacy, mourn his loss, and send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Statement from LSU coach Brian Kelly on Mike Leach

“My condolences to Mike Leach’s wife, kids, grandkids, the Mississippi State team and the Starkville community. We have lost the most transformational mind in football in my generation and the best press conferences you will ever google. More than that, we lost an honest, caring and committed father, husband, grandfather, and coach. The game is forever changed because of his work, and Mike’s legacy will live on forever through the people he impacted. Rest in Peace, Mike.”