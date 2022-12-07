Gymnastics Single-Meet Tickets Now On Sale For 2023

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics single-meet tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season, which features five meets in the PMAC.

“It’s been another banner year for our season ticket sales, but we now have the availability of single meet tickets available online,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We want our fans to come out whenever they can and ensure that every seat in the PMAC is filled to create the best and most unique environment for gymnastics in the country.”

General admission tickets are available in sections 313-321 and 334-344 for all five home meets. LSU is set to host Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia, Florida and West Virginia in 2023.

The Tigers will face Oklahoma in the home opener on January 16 at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus. The squad will host Missouri on television the following week on January 20 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Alumni night will be on February 3 against Georgia at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network. LSU’s contest against Florida will be the Mardi Gras meet on February 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The final home meet of the season and senior night will be on March 10 as the Tigers are set to host West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more by calling the ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-0100.

Season tickets are still available for $36 for adults and $18 for youth in the 300 level of the arena. All tickets will be emailed 24-48 hours prior to each meet.

For all ticket information visit lsutix.net.