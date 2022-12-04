No. 11 LSU Earns Hard Fought Road Win At Tulane, 85-72

NEW ORLEANS —The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (9-0) remained undefeated as it battled in a 85-72 road win over Tulane (5-3) Sunday afternoon in Fogelman Arena.

“Coming to Tulane, many of LSU teams coming in here for women’s basketball have left defeated,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I was proud of the fact that we took their best shot there in the third quarter and we’re going to go home and get ready for finals.”

LSU led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but Tulane went on a late quarter run to bring the score within three going into the fourth. The Tigers got hot in the fourth quarter and slammed the door to remain undefeated. LSU has the next week off for finals, before returning home to the PMAC next Sunday against New Orleans.

“We came out for the third quarter and pretty much took control of the game and then they go on a run,” Coach Mulkey said. “(Tulane) only missed three or four shots (Tulane was 12-16 in the 3rd quarter) the whole third quarter and then we missed some free throws. We weathered it and we will continue to get better.”

Graduate transfer, Jasmine Carson, set a new career-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half. She finished 8-13 from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc, also adding 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Angel Reese once again finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She has nine double-doubles in as many games at LSU.

Kateri Poole came off the bench shooting a perfect 100-percent from the field, sinking all four of her shots. Poole totaled 11 points and was 3-3 from deep.

Tulane was led by the New Orleans native, Dynah Jones, who scored a career –high 25 points. Jones scored 19 points and hit four from three in the first half. Marta Galic scored 21 points and led the Green Wave in rebounds with 7.

The Tigers got off to a hot start, starting 4-4 through the first four minutes of play. Tulane and LSU continued to go back and forth as there were six lead changes in the first five minutes of the contest. The Tigers led 18-15 at the first timeout with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter. Reese scored her tenth point of the quarter at the free-throw line to help LSU take a 27-20 lead into the second quarter.

LSU went on a 7-3 run early in the second quarter, holding Tulane scoreless for nearly four minutes. Smith and Alexis Morris led the Tigers through the second quarter scoring 6 and 5, respectively. LSU allowed only 8 points in the second quarter as it headed into the break with a 40-28 lead over Tulane.

In the first three minutes of the third quarter Carson tallied 7 points alone as she hit double digits for the eight time through nine games this season. Poole came off the bench to add two threes within a minute of each other in the back half of the third quarter to help LSU continue its hot start to the quarter. Tulane quickly punched back and finished the quarter on a 11-0 run to tighten up the game and bring it within three going into the final 10 minutes. Tulane’s Jones kept her squad in the game as she went 3-4 from behind the arc and scored 16 third quarter points.

Tulane got its best chance at a comeback just under a minute into the fourth quarter as it cut the LSU lead to two, but the Tigers responded with a quick 5-0 run and never looked back as they went up seven with just over six minutes remaining. Carson tied her career high 17 points as she hit her third three of the night to put LSU up by eight. Carson scored 10 of her 21 points in the final quarter as LSU grinded its way to a 13-point victory.