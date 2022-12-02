Times of Interest vs. Georgia in SEC Championship Game
LSU vs. Georgia in 2022 SEC Championship Game
December 3, 2022 * Atlanta, Ga. (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
3:10 p.m. CT/4:10 p.m. ET on CBS
Friday, December 2
1:40 p.m. CT – Team departs campus for airport
2:45 p.m. CT – Team departs Baton Rouge
5 p.m. ET – Team arrives in Atlanta
5:25 p.m. ET – Team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6:20 p.m. ET – Team arrives at Hilton Atlanta Downtown
Saturday, December 3
All Times Eastern
1:40 p.m. – Team departs hotel for Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1:55 p.m. – Team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show on air
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
3:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
3:45 p.m. – LSU Band performs on field
3:50 p.m. – Georgia Band performs on field
3:56 p.m. – National Anthem
4 p.m. – SEC Legends Recognition
• Todd McClure – LSU’s 2022 SEC Football Legend
4:06 p.m. – LSU takes the field
4:06:30 p.m. – Georgia takes the field
4:07 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
4:10 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia on CBS
Halftime:
Georgia Band performs
LSU Band performs
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
• 4:10 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Georgia game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball