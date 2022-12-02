McClure Returns to Atlanta as 'SEC Legend'

BATON ROUGE – Todd McClure, a four-year starter at center for LSU and a 1998 first team All-America, will be honored during a pre-game ceremony as part of the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LSU and Georgia meet for the SEC title on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.

McClure is one of 14 former SEC football greats who make up the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class. The group will be introduced on the field at the 10-minute mark prior to kickoff.

Tonight, McClure and the other members of this year’s class will take part in the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

A four-year starter at center for the Tigers from 1995-98, McClure earned All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association as a senior in 1998. He was selected first team All-SEC as both a junior and senior.

He took over as LSU’s starting center midway through his true freshman season in 1995, helping LSU to its first winning record and bowl appearance in seven years. LSU’s team captain as a senior, McClure played his entire college career blocking for College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk, who holds the school record for career rushing yards with 4,557. With McClure at center, LSU led the SEC in rushing yards in both 1996 and 1997.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and played 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the Falcons. He appeared in 198 games, starting 195 times for the Falcons at center. It was announced in July of 2022 that he would be inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor.

McClure, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at Central High School, was honored earlier this year in Tiger Stadium.

The 2022 Football Legends Class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans, a Heisman Trophy winner and a Hall of Fame head coach. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, won Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

Below is a listing of the 2022 SEC Football Legends:

• Alabama – Ozzie Newsome, Split End, 1974-77

• Arkansas – Steve Korte, Offensive Guard, 1981-82

• Auburn – Ben Tamburello, Guard/Center, 1983-86

• Florida – Alex Brown, Defensive End, 1998-2001

• Georgia – Thomas Davis, Linebacker, 2002-04

• Kentucky – Joe Federspiel, Linebacker, 1969-71

• LSU – Todd McClure, Center, 1995-98

• Ole Miss – Eli Manning, Quarterback, 1999-2003

• Mississippi State – K.J. Wright, Linebacker, 2007-10

• Missouri – Gary Pinkel, Head Coach, 2001-15

• South Carolina – Alshon Jeffery, Wide Receiver, 2009-11

• Tennessee – Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 1994-97

• Texas A&M – Johnny Manziel, Quarterback, 2012-13

• Vanderbilt – Allama Matthews, Tight End, 1979-82