BATON ROUGE, La. – Trinity Spooner, a high school all-American javelin thrower, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday.

Spooner, a senior at South Beauregard High School in Longville, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“Trinity is a great addition to our team and improves our field event group,” Shaver said. “It is always nice to keep Louisiana athletes in our state.”

Spooner recorded a first-place finish in June at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore., where she threw a personal best 161’ 11” and achieved all-America status.

Spooner had the two best throws of the Nike Nationals competition, including 157’ 9” in the fifth round. She became the first female athlete from Louisiana to win the javelin title in meet history.

Spooner won gold medals in the javelin at the 2019 and 2022 Louisiana State Track & Field Championships in LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.