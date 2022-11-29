SEC Announces 2023 Gymnastics Television Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics will be featured on television seven times in the 2023 regular season, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

“What a great Television schedule and overall schedule we have this year. Our fans and all fans of college gymnastics should love this,” said head coach Jay Clark. “While I wish our meet here with Oklahoma could be televised, there is certainly no shortage of exciting match ups for us this year. I have always felt we owe our fans an exciting schedule and this year definitely delivers.”

The Tigers will be featured on ESPN2 three times throughout the regular season. The Tigers season begins on the road against Utah on January 6 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The squad’s matchups against Kentucky and Florida will also be televised on ESPN2.

LSU will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky on January 13 at 5 p.m. CT and will host Florida in Baton Rouge on February 17 at 8 p.m. CT.

The Tigers contests against Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia and Auburn will be featured on SEC Network.

LSU will host the defending champions, Oklahoma, in the squad’s home opener on January 16th at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus. The remaining meets against Alabama and the podium challenge with California, George Washington and Washington will also be available on SEC Network Plus.

The SEC Gymnastics Championship in Duluth, Georgia, will air exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session begins at 2:30 p.m. CT with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m. CT.

Streaming coverage of each of the four NCAA regional sites – Denver, Los Angeles, Norman and Pittsburgh – will be available on ESPN+.

The NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship semifinal rounds will flip into action on Thursday, April 13 on ESPN2. The Championship Final is set for Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with more than 40 hours of action airing across ESPN platforms in 2023. ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise a record 25 live meets featuring SEC teams throughout the regular season.

All meets on ESPN networks will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices and espn.com/watch.

The Tigers full 2023 schedule can be found on lsusports.net. Season tickets are available for purchase on lsutix.net.