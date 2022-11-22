CFP Rankings

Released on Tuesday, Nov. 22

Rank Team Record
1 Georgia 11-0
2 Ohio State 11-0
3 Michigan 11-0
4 TCU 11-0
5 LSU 9-2
6 USC 10-1
7 Alabama 9-2
8 Clemson 10-1
9 Oregon 9-2
10 Tennessee 9-2
11 Penn State 9-2
12 Kansas State 8-3
13 Washington 9-2
14 Utah 8-3
15 Notre Dame 8-3
16 Florida State 8-3
17 North Carolina 9-2
18 UCLA 8-3
19 Tulane 9-2
20 Ole Miss 8-3
21 Oregon State 8-3
22 UCF 8-3
23 Texas 7-4
24 Cincinnati 9-2
25 Louisville 7-4

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 22, NC State 24