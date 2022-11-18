Times of Interest vs. UAB

LSU vs. UAB

November 19, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)

8:05 p.m. * ESPN2

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

10 a.m. LSU SportShop open

2 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

3 p.m. PMAC open to public

3 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

• Located in front of PMAC

3:30 p.m. Chris LeBlanc performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

5 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

5:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

5:35 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with The Oaks Society

5:37 p.m. L Club Members march down VICTORY HILL

5:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

5:57 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

6 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

6 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

6:10 p.m. LSU band performs in PMAC

7:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

7:41 p.m. LSU Football Senior Tribute

7:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

7:53 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

8 p.m. ESPN on the air

8 p.m. LSU takes the field

8:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield; Guest Captain Presentation

• LB Kendell Beckwith, LB Duke Riley, LS Blake Ferguson

8:06 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. UAB on ESPN2

Other In-Game Presentations

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

Halftime

LSU Cheer Alumni Recognition

LSU Band Performance

LSU Alumni Band Performance

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net

8:05 p.m. Live stats of LSU-UAB game

www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

www.instagram.com/LSUfootball