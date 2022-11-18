Times of Interest vs. UAB
LSU vs. UAB
November 19, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
8:05 p.m. * ESPN2
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open
2 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
3 p.m. PMAC open to public
3 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
3:30 p.m. Chris LeBlanc performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
5 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
5:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
5:35 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with The Oaks Society
5:37 p.m. L Club Members march down VICTORY HILL
5:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
5:57 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
6 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
6 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
6:10 p.m. LSU band performs in PMAC
7:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
7:41 p.m. LSU Football Senior Tribute
7:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
7:53 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
8 p.m. ESPN on the air
8 p.m. LSU takes the field
8:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield; Guest Captain Presentation
• LB Kendell Beckwith, LB Duke Riley, LS Blake Ferguson
8:06 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. UAB on ESPN2
Other In-Game Presentations
1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero
Halftime
LSU Cheer Alumni Recognition
LSU Band Performance
LSU Alumni Band Performance
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
8:05 p.m. Live stats of LSU-UAB game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball