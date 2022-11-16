LSU to Collect 'Toys For Tots' at Nov. 19 Football Game

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps for a “Toys for Tots” collection on Saturday at the LSU-UAB game.

The “Toys for Tots” collection will take place throughout the day on Saturday at locations around campus. Fans are encouraged to participate in the collection by donating new, unwrapped toys which will be distributed to needy children in the Baton Rouge area through the U.S. Marine Corps.

Members of the U.S. Marines Corps League and Marine Reservists will be stationed around Tiger Stadium parking lots to collect donations from 2 pm to kickoff.

There will 11 collection bin locations on campus located in the following areas:

• The Huddle Fan Fest Area – Nicholson Gateway

• Lot 104 near Bernie Moore Stadium

• Parade Grounds just south of LSU War Memorial

• Southwest Plaza outside Tiger Stadium

• Three Olives Tailgate District near Patrick F. Taylor Hall

• Touchdown Village 2

• Lot 403

• Lot 406 near LSU Soccer Complex

• Lot 407 at River Road and Skip Bertman Drive

• Lot 406 across from Vet School

• Lot 409 near Alex Box Stadium

Kickoff for LSU’s final home game of the season is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.