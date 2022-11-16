LSU Gold
Shop
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey $134.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Athletics

LSU to Collect 'Toys For Tots' at Nov. 19 Football Game

+0
LSU to Collect 'Toys For Tots' at Nov. 19 Football Game

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps for a “Toys for Tots” collection on Saturday at the LSU-UAB game.

The “Toys for Tots” collection will take place throughout the day on Saturday at locations around campus. Fans are encouraged to participate in the collection by donating new, unwrapped toys which will be distributed to needy children in the Baton Rouge area through the U.S. Marine Corps.

Members of the U.S. Marines Corps League and Marine Reservists will be stationed around Tiger Stadium parking lots to collect donations from 2 pm to kickoff.

There will 11 collection bin locations on campus located in the following areas:
• The Huddle Fan Fest Area – Nicholson Gateway
• Lot 104 near Bernie Moore Stadium
• Parade Grounds just south of LSU War Memorial
• Southwest Plaza outside Tiger Stadium
• Three Olives Tailgate District near Patrick F. Taylor Hall
• Touchdown Village 2
• Lot 403
• Lot 406 near LSU Soccer Complex
• Lot 407 at River Road and Skip Bertman Drive
• Lot 406 across from Vet School
• Lot 409 near Alex Box Stadium

Kickoff for LSU’s final home game of the season is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Related Stories

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

Gallery: Greater Because of Her

Gallery: Greater Because of Her

"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

LSU Athletics on Monday night held “Greater Because of Her" in the Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event, featuring NBC Sports anchor Maria Taylor as keynote speaker, honored the trailblazers of women's athletics at LSU and educated the community on the history and impact of the past five decades.