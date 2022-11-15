BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, and first pitch for Game 3 is 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Senior first baseman/DH Cade Beloso will captain the Purple team, and senior outfielder/infielder Gavin Dugas will captain the Gold squad.

All three intra-squad games are free and open to the general public. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.

Free parking is available in the Alex Box Stadium lots on Friday and Sunday; however, fans attending Saturday’s baseball scrimmage are asked to park in the free Hayfield Lot on Gourrier Avenue due to the LSU-UAB football game in Tiger Stadium.

The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.