Perkins Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive week, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 13-10 win over Aransas on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Perkins is the second in as many days for the true freshman from New Orleans as he was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

This week marks the third consecutive game in which Perkins has been tabbed as a player of the week in the SEC. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his 5-tackle, 1-sack effort in LSU’s 45-20 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 22. A week later, he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for this first time following LSU’s win over Alabama.

In LSU’s last three games, Perkins has recorded 22 tackles, six sacks (totaling 45-yards in losses), six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

In the win over the Razorbacks, Perkins had one of the best all-around games for a defender in school history, tying an LSU record with four sacks. Perkins, playing with the flu, finished the contest with a team-best eight tackles to go along with a pair of forced fumbles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

He became just the fourth player in the FBS in the past 15 years to have four sacks and two forced fumbles in the same game. His four sacks tie Chuck Wiley as the most in a game in school history. Wiley had four sacks in against South Carolina in 1995.

Perkins’ four sacks accounted for 33 yards in losses for Arkansas. His first sack came in the second quarter and resulted in a fumble which was recovered by teammate BJ Ojulari. LSU scored its first points of the game five plays later for a 3-0 lead.

He had sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter and his final sack resulted in a fumble which was recovered by Mekhi Wingo, basically ending the game. LSU ran out the clock to improve to 8-2 overall and clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a 6-1 league record.

As a unit, LSU held Arkansas to season-lows for points (10), rushing yards (121) and total yards (237).

LSU’s SEC Player of the Week Honors in 2022

Game Player SEC Honor

Miss. State – DE BJ Ojulari Defensive Lineman of the Week; DB Jay Ward Defensive Player of the Week

Auburn – DE BJ Ojulari Defensive Lineman of the Week

Florida – LT Will Campbell Offensive Lineman of the Week

Ole Miss – QB Jayden Daniels Offensive Player of the Week; DT Mekhi Wingo Defensive Lineman of the Week; LB Harold Perkins Freshman of the Week

Alabama – QB Jayden Daniels Offensive Player of the Week; LB Harold Perkins Defensive Player of the Week; TE Mason Taylor Freshman of the Week

Arkansas – LB Harold Perkins Defensive Player of the Week