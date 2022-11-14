LSU Gold
LSU Football at Texas A&M Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 26 regular-season finale at Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Texas A&M contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.

Nov. 24-26 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

Thursday, Nov. 24
6 p.m. CT – Mississippi St. at Ole Miss, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25
2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Missouri, CBS
6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Florida St., ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Clemson, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Georgia Tech at Georgia, ESPN
2 p.m. CT – Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Alabama, CBS
6 p.m. CT – LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

