Dr. Ying Wang Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – During LSU Football versus New Mexico game on Sept. 24, Dr. Ying Wang was recognized with the Worley Professor of Excellence award. The recognition was presented by Allen Guiher, Worley’s Senior Director of Operations, and Walt Holliday, Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Wang is a professor at the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. Her groundbreaking research focuses on the areas of aqueous batteries, non-metal batteries, and solar cells and was first published in her 1993 journal publications that have received more than 7,800 citations on Google Scholar. She has received several awards for her teaching and research, including LSU’s Alumni Association Rising Faculty Research Award, Rainmaker Award in the Emerging Scholar Category, and the Roy Paul Daniels Distinguished Professorship for career development.

Since her arrival at LSU in 2008, she has been deeply committed to education and is passionate about teaching and mentoring in the classroom and lab.

“I am very honored to receive the 2022 Worley Professor of Excellence Award,” said Dr. Wang. “Before coming to LSU, I did not know much about sports or football. Nevertheless, the lively atmosphere, passion, and energy on campus and in the stadium were so contagious that I have become a huge fan. I particularly love football and watched almost all the LSU games in recent years. The hard work, intricate play, and team spirits in these sports are exhilarating and inspiring. This sense of Tiger pride, mirrored in the students, staff, and faculty, is what makes LSU so unique and endearing. I deeply appreciate being part of it and being able to contribute to the students’ learning along the path towards their independence and maturity.”

“On behalf of Worley (the largest engineering firm in Louisiana), we are excited to partner with LSU Athletics once again. We congratulate Dr. Wang as the Worley Professor of Excellence for 2022,” says Allen Guiher, Senior Director, Operations at Worley. “Her achievements reflect her commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Thank you for your dedication to providing hands-on experience for the next generation of engineers.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Wang for being nominated and recognized as the Worley Professor of Excellence,” said General Manager of LSU Sports Properties Lance Burgos. “It is always a pleasure to be able to recognize those individuals who contribute so much to the students and the University. LSU Sports Properties would like to thank our partner Worley for their continued support of LSU Athletics and commitment to recognizing LSU professors who set the standard of excellence at our great University.”