Jordan Fischer Signs With LSU Women's Golf

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team and head coach Garrett Runion announced on Wednesday that they have received national letter-of-intent papers from German native Jordan Fischer.

Fischer, from Halle, Germany who lives now in North Fort Myers, Florida, who now attends Florida Virtual School, has had great success in major Florida amateur tournaments, including multiple major wins on the South Florida PGA circuit.

She was a participant in the United States Girls Junior Amateur and a quarterfinalist in the Florida Women’s State Amateur championships.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Jordan Fischer to our 2023 signing class,” said Coach Runion. “Jordan is a talented and determined young lady that has apirations of playing on the LPGA Tour one day. Being born in Germany but living in Florida she has a lot of international and US experience that should help her transition into college golf very smoothly. She cited our facilities and resources along with being familiar with some of the current players as reasons why she chose LSU and we can’t be more excited.”

In 2020, Fischer won the Florida Junior Tour age 13-15 points championship and then came back and won the girls junior championship of the FJT in 2021. In 2022, she was third in the Florida Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championships and fifth in the 2022 Florida Women’s Amateur. In April she was the junior champion of the Sun Ayun Park event.