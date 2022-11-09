BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. CT Friday and at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The exhibition game and scrimmages are free and open to the general public.

Gates to the stadium for the exhibition game in Lafayette on Sunday will open at 11 a.m. CT.

For the intra-squad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, the gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field