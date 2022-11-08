Nov. 8 CFP Rankings

RANK TEAM RECORD
1 Georgia 9-0
2 Ohio State 9-0
3 Michigan 9-0
4 TCU 9-0
5 Tennessee 8-1
6 Oregon 8-1
7 LSU 7-2
8 Southern California 8-1
9 Alabama 7-2
10 Clemson 8-1
11 Mississippi 8-1
12 UCLA 8-1
13 Utah 7-2
14 Penn State 7-2
15 North Carolina 8-1
16 NC State 7-2
17 Tulane 8-1
18 Texas 6-3
19 Kansas State 6-3
20 Notre Dame 6-3
21 Illinois 7-2
22 UCF 7-2
23 Florida State 6-3
24 Kentucky 6-3
25 Washington 7-2

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 18, Syracuse 20, Wake Forest 21, Oregon State 23