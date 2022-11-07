LSU Football vs. UAB Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 19 home finale against UAB in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 8 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-UAB contest will be televised by ESPN2, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.

Nov. 19 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Austin Peay at Alabama, ESPN+/SECN+

11 a.m. CT – ETSU at Mississippi State, ESPN+/SECN +

11 a.m. CT – UMass at Texas A&M, ESPN+/SECN+

2:30 a.m. CT – Georgia at Kentucky, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Western Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network

TBD * – Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN OR 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

TBD * – Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN OR 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – New Mexico State at Missouri, ESPNU

8 p.m. CT – UAB at LSU, ESPN2

* Network and time will be determined after games of Nov. 12.