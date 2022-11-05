Tigers Fall at Tennessee, 3-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU fell to Tennessee in straight sets 14-25, 22-25, 17-25 Saturday afternoon in Thompson-Boiling Arena.

LSU (13-10, 7-6 SEC) and Tennessee (12-11, 6-5 SEC) will square off again Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger led the Tigers with 13 kills and had four digs. Counterpart Sanaa Dotson followed with seven kills and led the team with 10 digs and two aces. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi finished with five kills and a team-high two solo blocks.

Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak totaled 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Vondran also added four kills and six digs.

Set 1

LSU was ahead 3-1 thanks to three unanswered points, but Tennessee stormed back and tool an 8-3 lead when LSU signaled for time.

The Lady Vols scored four more consecutive points to cap an 11-0 run when Flickinger landed a kill to stop the run. Her kill sparked a 4-1 run for the Tigers, but LSU burned its second timeout trailing 17-7.

Tennessee put together a 6-0 run to stretch its lead to 19-7 and ultimately won the set 25-14.

Set 2

The Tigers took a 15-13 lead into the media timeout, but the Lady Vols led 18-16 when LSU called its first timeout and 22-18 when they took its final timeout of the set.

LSU scored the next three points out of the timeout and pulled within one point, 22-21 when Tennessee called its first timeout in the match.

The Lady Vols closed out the frame by scoring three of the final four points, winning the set 25-22 and taking a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3

The Tigers was forced to take an early timeout trailing 8-4 and called their last timeout down 15-11.

After Tennessee went ahead 17-12, Dotson went on a personal 3-0 run with two kills and a pair of aces to trim the deficit to 17-15. From there, UT closed the set on an 8-2 run, including a 4-0 to end the set, 25-17.

