Football

GOLD | Hey Fightin' Podcast: Get Used to It

LSU 32, Alabama 31. Relive the emotions of an unforgettable night on a special Hurry Up edition of Hey Fightin' Podcast

GOLD | Hey Fightin' Podcast: Get Used to It

LSU 32, Alabama 31. That’s cause enough to bring back the Hurry Up. Cody Worsham and Harrison Valentine hopped in the studio after the Tigers’ incredible overtime win over Alabama to relive the emotions of the game. They discuss individual standouts like Harold Perkins and Jayden Daniels, the mentality of the team, the coaching staff’s total preparation, and the message sent by the win.

You can watch the full episode for free on LSU GOLD or listen on the Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network.

Hurry Up: Watch Now on GOLD Hurry Up: Listen Now on HFP Network

Brian Kelly Postgame Press Conference - vs. Alabama

Brian Kelly Postgame Press Conference - vs. Alabama

LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31

LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31

LSU Football vs. Alabama - Radio Archive

LSU Football vs. Alabama - Radio Archive