Times of Interest vs. Alabama
LSU vs. Alabama
November 5, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
6:10 p.m. * ESPN
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open
12 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1 p.m. PMAC open to public
1 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
3 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
3:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
3:35 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with The Oaks Society
3:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
3:50 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Michael Cauble, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:10 p.m. LSU band performs in PMAC
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
5:49 p.m. LSU Salutes Recognition
5:54 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
5:58 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
6 p.m. ESPN on the air
6:04:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:06 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:07 p.m. Alabama takes the field
6:08 p.m. Coin toss at midfield; Guest Captain Presentation
• OT Andrew Whitworth, QB Matt Flynn, S Grant Delpit, PK Cade York
6:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ESPN
Other In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd TO Andrew Whitworth – NFL Man of Year/Super Bowl Champion
1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero
Halftime
LSU Band Performance
Campbell Society Presentation
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
6:10 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Alabama game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball