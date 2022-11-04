Times of Interest vs. Alabama

LSU vs. Alabama

November 5, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)

6:10 p.m. * ESPN

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

12 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1 p.m. PMAC open to public

1 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

• Located in front of PMAC

1:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

3 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

3:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

3:35 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with The Oaks Society

3:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

3:50 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Michael Cauble, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4:10 p.m. LSU band performs in PMAC

5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

5:49 p.m. LSU Salutes Recognition

5:54 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

5:58 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

6 p.m. ESPN on the air

6:04:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:06 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:07 p.m. Alabama takes the field

6:08 p.m. Coin toss at midfield; Guest Captain Presentation

• OT Andrew Whitworth, QB Matt Flynn, S Grant Delpit, PK Cade York

6:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ESPN

Other In-Game Presentations

1Q, 2nd TO Andrew Whitworth – NFL Man of Year/Super Bowl Champion

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

Halftime

LSU Band Performance

Campbell Society Presentation

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net

6:10 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Alabama game

www.LSUstats.com

