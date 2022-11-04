BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face McNeese in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission and parking are free.

LSU and McNeese will play a total of 20 innings on Sunday, as the scrimmage will be divided into two 10-inning segments with a 45-minute break in between.

The Tigers will also play a fall scrimmage next Sunday, November 13, at 12 p.m. CT versus UL Lafayette at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Park in Lafayette, La.

LSU has engaged in intra-squad scrimmages since fall practice began on October 6, so Sunday’s matchup with McNeese will mark the Tigers’ first opportunity to face outside competition.

“Our players are definitely ready to go relative to playing someone else,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “With that being said, we’re not nearly ready to play a regular-season game right now, and what I mean by that is not everything has been installed; for example, elements like bunt defenses and first-and-third defenses.

“Most importantly, our focus right now is on our personnel. One of the strengths of our team is our depth, and I think we’re nowhere near deciding who goes where as it relates to roles on the field. The exhibition will be good for the new players to get out, face someone else and get that first moment of playing in ‘The Box’ with some fans there.”

McNeese, coached by former LSU pitcher Justin Hill, has a strong program that last year came within one Southland Conference postseason win of making a second straight NCAA Regional appearance.

“This will give our players the opportunity to get their heart rates under control and learn to execute in a game-like environment,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of value in this, we’re certainly thankful about it, and we’re looking forward to having Coach Hill and McNeese come over and compete with us.”

LSU’s fall practice period continues through November 20. The Tigers open the 2023 season on February 17 when they play host to Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.