LSU Gold
Shop
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey $134.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Langston

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Langston
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris, Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Kristen Young
Timia Ware | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Timia Ware | Photo by: Kristen Young
Timia Ware | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alisa Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Timia Ware | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith, Timia Ware, Kateri Poole, Alisa Williams, Ryann Payne, Izzy Besselman, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Bob Starkey | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Alisa Williams | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Alexis Morris, celebration | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Timia Ware | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Ryann Payne, Alexis Morris, Jasmine Carson, celebration | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Emily Ward, Timia Ware | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Amani Bartlett, Kateri Poole | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
Last-Tear Poa, runout | Photo by: Rebecca Warren
LaDazhia Williams, runout | Photo by: Rebecca Warren

Related Stories

Tigers Showcase Talent in 121-46 Exhibition Win Over Langston

Tigers Showcase Talent in 121-46 Exhibition Win Over Langston

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Langston (Exh.) - Radio Archive

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Langston (Exh.) - Radio Archive

IN FOCUS: LSU Forward LaDazhia Williams

IN FOCUS: LSU Forward LaDazhia Williams

LaDazhia Williams, a forward with four years of Southeastern Conference experience, is ready to take on her final collegiate season in purple and gold.