LSU Football at Arkansas Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 12 game at Arkansas in Fayetteville will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Arkansas contest will be televised by either CBS or ESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.

Nov. 12 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

* 11 a.m. CT – LSU at Arkansas OR Missouri at Tennessee, ESPN

* 11 a.m. CT – LSU at Arkansas OR Missouri at Tennessee, CBS

11 a.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Ole Miss, CBS

3 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Florida, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Georgia at Mississippi State, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Auburn, SEC Network

* Network will be determined after games of November 5