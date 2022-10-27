LSU Falls to Auburn in SEC Dual Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team fell to Auburn Thursday afternoon in a conference dual meet inside the LSU Natatorium. The hometown Tigers lost 179-121 on the women’s side and 208-92 on the men’s side.

LSU grabbed their first win on the day in the women’s 200-yard freestyle with Reagan Osborne taking first place with a time of 1:49.65. The Tigers’ most recent national champion Brooks Curry matched Osborne’s efforts with a win in the same event. He finished with a time of 1:36.96.

Curry also closed out the 100-yard freestyle with his second win of the meet, finishing with a time of 43.47.

On the women’s side, LSU’s Maggie MacNeil followed Curry’s 200-free with a win in the 100-yard backstroke. She touched the wall first with a time of 52.65. MacNeil would also pick up a win in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.36 and 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:56.23.

MacNeil’s time in the 200-back moved her into the No. 6 spot on LSU’s all-time top-10 for the event.

For the diving team, LSU won three of the four events. On one meter, the Tigers claimed the top three spots with Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finishing in first place with a score of 290.93. Chiara Pellacani claimed second with a score of 286.28 and Helle Tuxen rounded out the top three with a score of 284.85.

On the three-meter, Pellacani finished first with a score of 348.38, leading the Tigers to the top three spots. Behind Pellacani, Tuxen finished second with a score of 326.78 and Gutierrez Lavenant placed third with a score of 302.55.

For the men, Adrian Abadia finished in first place on three-meter with a score of 391.20. Zayne Danielewicz and Carson Paul finished and fourth and fifth place respectively with scores of 324.45 and 304.28.

LSU returns to action inside the LSU Natatorium Friday, Nov. 4, when the Tigers play host to Alabama. The meet is slated for a 1:00 p.m. CT start.

LSU swimming and diving is hosting an alumni weekend starting Friday with the LSU-Alabama meet. Events are scheduled throughout the busy weekend, including attendance at the highly-anticipated football game Saturday night.